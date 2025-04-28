AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,685 shares during the quarter. AtriCure makes up 5.7% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 4.04% of AtriCure worth $60,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Down 1.0 %

ATRC stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.11.

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.