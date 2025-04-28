Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $164.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $158.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.73. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

