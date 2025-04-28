ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $19,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,031,000 after purchasing an additional 895,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after buying an additional 754,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 675,259 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,204.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 350,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 323,298 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

