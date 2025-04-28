Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of WEX by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $129.47 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $220.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.80.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

