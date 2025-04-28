Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 165,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,120 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,424 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 77,525 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.