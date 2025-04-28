Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 188.5% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 115.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

