Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 822.5% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alstom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Alstom Company Profile

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

