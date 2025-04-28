Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.
Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. The trade was a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
