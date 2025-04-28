Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. The trade was a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.