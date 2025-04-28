Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,411,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 10,212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.54 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Featured Stories

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

