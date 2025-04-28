Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,411,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 10,212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.54 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
