Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 239,708 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 239,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,176,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Alliant Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,732,000 after acquiring an additional 226,275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after buying an additional 4,141,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,076,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,094,000 after buying an additional 72,748 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

