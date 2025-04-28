Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 24,300 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.