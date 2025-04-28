Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Short Interest Down 56.0% in April

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 347,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actelis Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Actelis Networks worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASNS opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.12. Actelis Networks has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82.

Actelis Networks ( NASDAQ:ASNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Actelis Networks had a negative net margin of 56.82% and a negative return on equity of 752.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Actelis Networks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

