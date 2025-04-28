Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $319.15 million for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.35. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,537.50. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,716.35. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $686,500. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.