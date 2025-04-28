41,249 Shares in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 1.21% of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSMX opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.35%.

About Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

