38,553 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 64,064 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AptarGroup by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE ATR opened at $149.17 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

