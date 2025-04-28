182,309 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 182,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,916,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $357.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.97 and a 200-day moving average of $392.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

