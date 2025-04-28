180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the March 31st total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday.

180 Life Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $0.87 on Monday. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

