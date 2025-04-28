1,689 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $113.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $127.15.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

