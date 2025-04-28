12,773 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,310,000 after purchasing an additional 821,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

