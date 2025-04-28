12,768 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.38.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $314.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.40. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

