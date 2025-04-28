1,243,513 Shares in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Purchased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,243,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,316,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.29. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.69). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

