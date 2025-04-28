120,000 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Vazirani Asset Management LLC

Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000. Smartsheet comprises 20.9% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,635,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Smartsheet by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,589,000 after buying an additional 781,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Smartsheet by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,054,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 664,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,300 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

