100,000 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by III Capital Management

III Capital Management bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. IAC comprises 0.7% of III Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IAC by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

IAC Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IAC opened at $35.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.