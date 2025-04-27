Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zhongchao Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.97.
About Zhongchao
