Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zhongchao Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

