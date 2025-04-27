Zentry Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.04 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Zentry has a total market cap of $85.36 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,113,659,480 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,608,434,040.11271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01021146 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $7,762,895.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

