Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 1,120.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ZAPPW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
