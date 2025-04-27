Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 1,120.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZAPPW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.