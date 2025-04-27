Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $18.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $4.10 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $185.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 433.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

