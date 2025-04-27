Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Down 67.1% in April

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Xylo Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xylo Technologies stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Xylo Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned approximately 3.61% of Xylo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xylo Technologies Price Performance
XYLO opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Xylo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
About Xylo Technologies
Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.
