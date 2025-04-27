Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Woodward accounts for approximately 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.39% of Woodward worth $236,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Woodward by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Up 0.4 %

WWD stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $201.64.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 target price on Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $641,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,109.72. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.