Whalerock Point Partners LLC Invests $329,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.26.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $621.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.49. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $280.37 and a 1-year high of $652.63.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

