Whalerock Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,939,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $506.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

