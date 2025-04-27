Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

