Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $466.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

