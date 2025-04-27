Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after buying an additional 1,991,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,547,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,904,000 after buying an additional 861,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.01.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

