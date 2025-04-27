Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 65,734 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,734 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

General Motors stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.