Voya Investment Management LLC Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 280.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,648 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Penumbra worth $24,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $300.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.99 and a 200-day moving average of $254.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 883.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total value of $141,722.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,270.72. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,341.14. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,446 shares of company stock worth $35,959,193. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

