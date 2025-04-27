Voya Investment Management LLC Has $23.04 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,849,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,635,000 after buying an additional 105,648 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

