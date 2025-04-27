Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,559 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,645 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 464,903 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX opened at $44.72 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at $53,433,356.60. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,593,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,398.56. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956 in the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

