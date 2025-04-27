Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 22,869 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,839.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 416,945.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,753,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

