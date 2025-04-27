Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 659,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,014,000 after purchasing an additional 555,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHI opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.