Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NU by 55.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 359,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NU by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

