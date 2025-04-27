Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $341,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $393,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.17.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

UTHR opened at $291.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $233.31 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,319.67. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,747.50. This represents a 63.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

