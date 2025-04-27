Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 216 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.17.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $583.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.