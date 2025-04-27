Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 239.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 181,137 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vimeo by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,653,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 513,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.20 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $857.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.