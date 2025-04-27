Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $253.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

