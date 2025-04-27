VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 761.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

BBH stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

