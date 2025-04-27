Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

