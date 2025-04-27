United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Issues Earnings Results

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 19.42%.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.31. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.
About United Bancorporation of Alabama
