United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Issues Earnings Results

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.31. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

