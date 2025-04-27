Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 1,140.0% in April

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Umicore to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Umicore Trading Up 0.2 %

Umicore Cuts Dividend

Umicore stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

