Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,354,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $523.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $452.57 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.94.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

